Home / India News / Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion

Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion

According to reports, small Pacific Island nations have not reported any coronavirus so far. These island nations benefit from their remoteness as well as travel restrictions.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Interestingly, North Korea and Yemen, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan in Asia have not reported any Covid-19 cases.(AFP)
         

The coronavirus pandemic has affected hundreds of countries across the globe, infecting over 1.2 million people and killing more than 60,000. What started in the Chinese city of Wuhan has now travelled across continents to severely hit the United States and European nations like Italy, Spain, France and Germany.

Amid the Covid-19 crisis, one thinks if there’s hardly any corner in the world which isn’t touched by the deadly contagion - the answer to which is, yes.

According to reports, small Pacific Island nations have not reported any coronavirus so far. These island nations benefit from their remoteness as well as travel restrictions. Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Samoa, Kiribati, Micronesia, Tonga, the Marshall Islands Palau, Tuvalu, and Nauru are places where there’s no news of Covid-19.

Interestingly, North Korea and Yemen, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan in Asia have not reported any Covid-19 cases.

Some international experts are sceptical of North Korea’s assertion that it has not had a single case of the new coronavirus, which was first detected in neighbouring China.

“I’m a bit surprised that North Korea decided to go ahead with its spring SPA session,” said Rachel Minyoung Lee, a Seoul-based analyst for a website that monitors North Korea, news agency Reuters reported.

The coronavirus outbreak infected at least 80,000 people and killed over 3,000 before marching on to the rest of the world. So far, the United States of America has the highest number of cases with over 2 lakh patients and nearly 10,000 deaths. Spain, Italy, Germany and France follow.

In India, the number of Covid-19 cases crossed 4,000 on Monday. Nearly 300 patients have recovered while more than 100 have died.

