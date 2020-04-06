e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UN chief urges govts to protect women during coronavirus lockdown

UN chief urges govts to protect women during coronavirus lockdown

“For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest. In their own homes,” Guterres said in a statement and a video released with subtitles in several languages.

world Updated: Apr 06, 2020 07:25 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
United Nations
ntonio Guterres late Sunday urged governments around the world to consider protecting women as part of their response to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic
ntonio Guterres late Sunday urged governments around the world to consider protecting women as part of their response to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic(Getty Images)
         

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres late Sunday urged governments around the world to consider protecting women as part of their response to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

“For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest. In their own homes,” Guterres said in a statement and a video released with subtitles in several languages.

“Over the past weeks as economic and social pressures and fear have grown, we have seen a horrifying global surge in domestic violence.

“I urge all governments to make the prevention and redress of violence against women a key part of their national response plans for COVID-19,” he said.

tags
top news
Will districts with no Covid-19 cases be first to be unlocked?
Will districts with no Covid-19 cases be first to be unlocked?
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
India’s Covid-19 toll hits 100; Delhi infection tally 503
India’s Covid-19 toll hits 100; Delhi infection tally 503
Covid-19: UN chief urges govts to protect women during virus lockdown
Covid-19: UN chief urges govts to protect women during virus lockdown
52% CEOs say Covid-19, lockdown will result in job losses: CII survey
52% CEOs say Covid-19, lockdown will result in job losses: CII survey
9pm 9mins: Akshay, Kangana light diyas in response to PM Modi’s call
9pm 9mins: Akshay, Kangana light diyas in response to PM Modi’s call
‘Not proud’: Nehra recalls when he was seen ‘hurling abuses’ at Dhoni
‘Not proud’: Nehra recalls when he was seen ‘hurling abuses’ at Dhoni
Watch: India switches off lights, burns diyas to show unity against Covid-19
Watch: India switches off lights, burns diyas to show unity against Covid-19
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news