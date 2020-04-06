UN chief urges govts to protect women during coronavirus lockdown

world

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 07:25 IST

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres late Sunday urged governments around the world to consider protecting women as part of their response to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

“For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest. In their own homes,” Guterres said in a statement and a video released with subtitles in several languages.

“Over the past weeks as economic and social pressures and fear have grown, we have seen a horrifying global surge in domestic violence.

“I urge all governments to make the prevention and redress of violence against women a key part of their national response plans for COVID-19,” he said.