Amid Covid-19 crisis, Tamil Nadu further suspends bus services till July 31

india

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 18:32 IST

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has extended the suspension of bus services till July 31. Earlier, the bus services were suspended till July 15 amid the coronavirus crisis. With nearly 1.4 lakh coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu is the second worst-affected state in the country. While nearly 40,000 patients in the state have recovered from Covid-19, the death toll nears 2,000.

While Tamil Nadu places curbs on bus services amid the Covid-19 crisis, neighbouring state Karnataka plans to operate 800 buses from Bengaluru.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has planned to operate 800 buses from Bengaluru to other places in the state on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the seven-day lockdown.

The state government decided to impose the lockdown between July 14 and July 22 after a sudden spike in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).