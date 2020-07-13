e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Strict home isolation for those who get tested for Covid-19’: Karnataka govt

‘Strict home isolation for those who get tested for Covid-19’: Karnataka govt

Karnataka is battling a surge in Covid-19 cases and recently overtook Uttar Pradesh as the fifth worst-affected state in the country.

india Updated: Jul 13, 2020 17:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Health workers wearing personal protective equipment suits as a preventive measure against coronavirus at a government hospitall.(ANI)
         

Keeping in view the rise in coronavirus cases in the state, the Karnataka government has issued a circular advising strict home isolation/quarantine for people get tested for Covid-19 and are awaiting their test result.

With 38,843 coronavirus cases, Karnataka recently overtook Uttar Pradesh as the fifth worst-affected state in the country. As many as 15,409 patients have recovered from the infection across the state while 684 people have lost their battle with Covid-19.

“Persons who have provided swab samples for Covid-19 testing may be infectious. Hence, as matter of abundant caution, all such persons shall be advised strict isolation/quarantine at home till their lab results are communicated,” the order read.

It further added that strict action will be taken against those who violate the norms.

“Any irresponsible behaviour by the person, like going outdoors, socialising, going to work, etc. will result in spread of infection in the community and consecutively such acts shall invite stringent legal action under the Epidemic Diseases Act,” the release stated.

At 22,750, Karnataka’s tally of active Covid-19 cases is more than that of Delhi and Gujarat. Of Karnataka’s total coronavirus cases, Bengaluru has reported over 18,000 infections till date of which over 4,000 patients have recovered and 275 have succumbed to death.

India’s Covid-19 tally on Monday jumped to 878,254, as per the data shared by the Ministry of Health. So far, 553,470 people have beaten the disease across India while the death toll stands at 23,174. India stands third on the global Covid-19 tally after the US and Brazil.

After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
LIVE: Global Covid-19 cases surpass 13 million
Top Indian, Chinese military commanders to meet tomorrow at Chushul
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
Glenmark Pharma drops price of Covid-19 drug Favipiravir to Rs 75/tablet
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
Support pours in for Gujarat cop Sunita Yadav who took on minister’s son
