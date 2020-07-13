e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka plans to operate 800 buses from Bengaluru ahead of Covid-19 lockdown

Karnataka plans to operate 800 buses from Bengaluru ahead of Covid-19 lockdown

The state government decided to impose the lockdown between July 14 and July 22 after a sudden spike in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

bengaluru Updated: Jul 13, 2020 14:00 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KSRTC issued a priority notice, saying 249 buses were already operating from Bengaluru from 10am on Monday and that 6,641 passengers had travelled on them. It added 231 buses have been booked in advance.
KSRTC issued a priority notice, saying 249 buses were already operating from Bengaluru from 10am on Monday and that 6,641 passengers had travelled on them. It added 231 buses have been booked in advance.(PTI file photo)
         

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has planned to operate 800 buses from Bengaluru to other places in the state on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the seven-day lockdown.

The state government decided to impose the lockdown between July 14 and July 22 after a sudden spike in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

KSRTC issued a priority notice, saying 249 buses were already operating from Bengaluru from 10am on Monday and that 6,641 passengers had travelled on them. It added 231 buses have been booked in advance.

The notice said thermal screening was being conducted for the passengers and they were being allowed to travel by adhering to social distancing norms.

“Passengers need not worry about the buses, there are many buses that are already planned for operation,” it said.

According to the Union ministry of health, Karnataka recorded nearly 39,000 cases and 684 deaths due to the coronavirus disease.

Karnataka’s health minister B Sriramulu said on Sunday that the number of cases in the state would double in the next 15-30 days and next two months would be a big challenge for the state government to combat the infection.

Sriramulu added there was no need to panic and that people should follow the requisite regulations to stay safe from the virus.

(with inputs from ANI)

tags
top news
After phone calls, Congress delivers a public appeal to Sachin Pilot to stay put
After phone calls, Congress delivers a public appeal to Sachin Pilot to stay put
PM Modi, Sundar Pichai discuss Covid-19 crisis, technology and more
PM Modi, Sundar Pichai discuss Covid-19 crisis, technology and more
Padmanabha Swamy Temple to be managed by ex-royal family, rules Supreme Court
Padmanabha Swamy Temple to be managed by ex-royal family, rules Supreme Court
Sachin Pilot not joining BJP, says his aide amid turmoil in Rajasthan Congress
Sachin Pilot not joining BJP, says his aide amid turmoil in Rajasthan Congress
US UAV, Israeli loitering bombs as Indian infantry gets lethal
US UAV, Israeli loitering bombs as Indian infantry gets lethal
How Russian university tested world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine on volunteers
How Russian university tested world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine on volunteers
‘If you poked Ganguly, you were going to get it back’: Graeme Smith
‘If you poked Ganguly, you were going to get it back’: Graeme Smith
HT Salutes: Burdwan cop who turned messiah to help the needy with ration
HT Salutes: Burdwan cop who turned messiah to help the needy with ration
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In