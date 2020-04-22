Amid lockdown, Assam okays 3-day travel window for people stuck within state

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 17:30 IST

The Assam government has decided to allow one-time conditional relaxation for people who are stuck across the state due to the lockdown.

Health and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stressed that the relaxation for travel will be from April 25 to April 27 and those willing to avail it will have to get permission from authorities.

Patients who need to travel from one place to another or move from one district to another will be allowed to travel on all days but they will need to get clearance from deputy commissioners of their districts.

“Those who have their own vehicles and are stuck in one place due to lockdown will be allowed to travel to their homes or workplace with due permission from the district authorities,” said Sarma on Wednesday.

Similarly, employers who need to transport their workers to the workplace, which have been allowed to function, will be allowed to do so after necessary permission from district authorities.

“The state transport department will operate buses on designated routes on April 25, 26 and 27 for those who don’t have own mode of travel. They can get details by calling on helpline number 104,” Sarma said.

The government has instructed private schools to deduct only 50% of total fees for one month. They have also been instructed not to increase fees or deduct salaries of teachers and other staff.

“If schools remain closed till end of May, we will lose 52 working days. If the situation improves, we should be able to cover the session by taking classes on Saturdays and by reducing the number of holidays,” Sarma, who also handles the education portfolio, said.

The minister announced that the state government will conduct free Covid-19 tests for journalists on April 25 at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

Assam hasn’t recorded any new Covid-19 case in last one week. Of the state’s 34 patients, 19 have recovered, 1 has died and the 14 others are recovering in different hospitals.

“We have conducted 5,789 tests till date. At present there are 3,338 isolation beds, 440 ICU units and facility to quarantine over 10,000 people. We have adequate stock of PPEs and masks. The state government has ordered 1 lakh rapid testing kits and they should reach the state soon,” Sarma said.

Till date, the state government has paid 1000 USD each to 34 persons from the state stranded abroad, Rs 25,000 each to 717 patients who are stuck in different parts of the country and Rs 2,000 each to 1.02 lakh people from the state who are stranded outside due to lockdown.