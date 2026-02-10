Amid no-confidence motion, Om Birla says 'won't sit on Speaker's chair till matter resolved'

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said he would not be attending the proceedings of the Lok Sabha until a decision is taken on the opposition MPs' no-confidence motion against his chair, sources told Hindustan Times. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of Lok Sabha during the Parliament Budget Session, in New Delhi on Monday. ((Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab))

He has decided that he will not occupy the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair until the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition is taken up and resolved.

A no-confidence motion carrying 118 signatures has been submitted to the Lok Sabha secretary general Utpal Kumar Singh. The notice was submitted by Congress leaders K Suresh, Gaurav Gogoi and Md Javed.

The Speaker has asked the Lok Sabha Secretary-General to examine the no-confidence notice and take appropriate action.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "At 1:14 pm today, we submitted a motion for a no-confidence motion against the Speaker under rule 94C rules and procedures."

According to the text of the notice, accessed exclusively by Hindustan Times, the resolution has been moved under Article 94(c) of the Constitution, alleging a “blatantly partisan manner” in the conduct of Lok Sabha proceedings and stating that Leaders of Opposition parties have repeatedly not been allowed to speak - calling it a denial of a basic democratic right.

The letter also refers to recent instances, including Rahul Gandhi not being allowed to complete his speech during the Motion of Thanks discussion and the suspension of eight Opposition MPs.