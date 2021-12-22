Amid Omicron threat, Covid R-value has gone up in these states. What does this mean?

In the last one month, the R-value of Covid infection has gone up considerably in several states. In some states, the value went down and then again picked up from the last week of November. R-value of the infection is of much importance for scientists and epidemiologists. It indicated the transmissibility of the virus. If the R-value in a state is 1, it means one Covid infected person can spread the infection to another person. A value less than 1 means one infected person can spread the infection to less than one person, and a value greater than 1 indicated that one infected person can spread the infection to more than one person, which is of great concern.

Omicron: 'Activate war rooms, consider night lockdowns', Centre asks states

The increase in the R-value comes amid the Omicron threat in India. Believed to be more contagious than Delta and other previous variants, Omicron is spreading rapidly, though the new variant is not causing severe diseases. At present, there are 213 Omicron cases in India, with Delhi topping the chart with 57 cases. Delhi is followed by Maharashtra with 54 cases and Telangana with 24 cases.

Here is the state-wise status of Omicron cases in India

Delhi has the highest number of Omicron cases as on Wednesday,

Here is the comparison of R value in states

8 states have R value of 1 or greater than one.

Analysing the R-value chart, epidemiologist Dr Giridhar Babu tweeted that states that have recorded an increase in the R-value are Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur and Nagaland.

States with an increase in the RT values on December 19th as compared to Dec 13th are Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur & Nagaland. India’s effective RT is 0.89 as on Dec 19. pic.twitter.com/P2Vh5IviM4 — Giri (@epigiri) December 21, 2021

As on December 19, India's effective R-value was 0.89. On November 2, India's R-value was 0.8 which increased to 0.97 on November 29.

Eight states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Telangana, have an R-value of 1 and above. This indicates that the infection is spreading rapidly in these states.

The Centre has warned all states and Union territories to start preparing to fight Omicron on a war footing as Omicron is at least thrice more transmissible than Delta. According to experts, the variant is unlikely to lead to any oxygen crisis like what happened during the second wave, but because of its high transmissibility, infections will spread.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON