Amid ongoing Rafale row, Centre to push triple talaq bill in House

The Narendra Modi government will seek to push the triple talaq bill on Monday even as the chances of continued disruptions loom large over the Rafale controversy.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 tops the government’s legislative agenda and will be brought to replace an ordinance that it had promulgated after failing to get the bill passed in Rajya Sabha during Monsoon session this year. The Centre might face an uphill task in getting the bill, which seeks to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence, passed as many opposition parties have reservation against the proposed law.

The Congress, which has 47 MPs in the Lower House, is set to aggressively demand for the constitution of a joint parliamentary committee to probe into the Rafale deal, days after the Supreme Court had ruled out any court-monitored probe into the issue.

The stage is set for a confrontation between the government and the Opposition in the second week of the winter session. The first week was all but lost to din and disruptions as different parties were adamant on their demands.

The list of issues selected for debate in two Houses may not help the Opposition either.

In Lok Sabha, a discussion on natural calamities in various parts of the country, particularly in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha with special reference to cyclones like Gaja, Titli, etc has been listed.

In Rajya Sabha, calling attention notice by AIADMK’s Maitreyan and others on cyclones Gaja and Titli and a short duration discussion on prices, including that of petroleum products, have been scheduled for this week.

Even after the SC verdict on Rafale, Congress and the Left parties have remained vocal on the JPC demand.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, “As long as evidence is not made available and all the files related to the Rafale purchase is not accessed, we don’t get the full picture as to who had objected against the deal, who overruled those objections. All this is possible in the JPC.”

Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said the JPC should be formed and it should summon the Prime Minister and the defence minister.

While the Congress’s focus is expected to remain on Rafale, two opposition parties — Trinamool Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party — may however shift to the pressing issue of agrarian crisis.

“The Rafale is the main issue for Congress now. But we want a debate on the agrarian crisis and job loss,” said Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien.

The party has served a notice to discuss “farmer distress and Agrarian crisis” on Monday.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 07:17 IST