As plaudits pour in for golden boy Achinta Sheuli, his brother says 'nobody knew…'

As celebrations and plaudits came Achinta Sheuli's way for winning the country's the third gold in the ongoing Commonwealth Games, his brother said nobody even knew until now that a boy from a village in Bengal was taking part in the global sports contest. He said the state's sports minister also seemed ignorant, adding government support was needed for budding sportspersons to flourish.

On Sunday, Sheuli clinched the gold in the men's 73 kg final at the CWG 2022 being held in Birmingham. Soon after, tweets of praise poured from across the country for the young athlete who is a havildar in the Indian Army.

His brother Alok, however, said they are yet to see how much funds Achinta receives for his feat. “In 2020, the state government gave an award, nobody knows that a boy from our village participated in CWG. Even the state's sports minister seems ignorant, we need government support. We are yet to see how much money will they give for it,” Alok Sheuli was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, this villagers celebrated their local boy's gold win at the global platform visuals of which were shared by the news agency.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the young athlete and said that now that a medal has been won, he hopes that Sheuli will finally get time to watch a movie. “Delighted that the talented Achinta Sheuli has won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games. He is known for his calm nature and tenacity. He has worked very hard for this special achievement. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours.”

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Achinta's success will serve as an inspiration to countless others in the country. “Truly a proud moment for all of us as the young #AchintaSheuli from West Bengal wins the third gold medal at CWG, 2022. Heartfelt congratulations to him. Your success will serve as an inspiration to countless others in the country. All the best for your future endeavours!”

The Indian Army also congratulated him. "Indian Army congratulates Havildar Achinta Sheuli on winning Gold Medal in Weightlifting by lifting a total of 313 kg (GR) in Men's 73 kg Finals at CommonwealthGames2022. #Cheer4India #IndianArmy #MissionOlympics," tweeted the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information.

