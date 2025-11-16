Amid Rohini-Tejashwi feud, Lalu Yadav's 4 daughters seen leaving Patna

The rift within Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family seems to be widening two days after a massive setback for RJD in Bihar assembly election. A day after Rohini Acharya’s explosive public outburst and her announcement that she was cutting ties with the family, four more of the RJD chief’s daughters, Rajlakshmi, Ragini, Hema and Chanda, quietly left the family’s Patna residence with their children and travelled to Delhi, signaling a deepening split in one of Bihar’s most influential political families. Amid family turmoil, four more daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav leave his Patna residence.(ANI Screengrab)

Rajlakshmi, Ragini, and Chanda Yadav were seen leaving for Delhi with their families, according to ANI. Hema Yadav was seen heading to Delhi too, reported PTI.

Sources said they had been disturbed by the events of the last two days, according to a report by India Today.

Their departure comes at a moment of intense political and personal turbulence for the RJD. The party is still reeling from its sharp fall in the Bihar Assembly elections, where its seat tally dropped dramatically from 75 to around 25.

How did the turmoil start?

The turmoil began when Rohini Acharya, Lalu Prasad’s Singapore-based daughter, publicly quit politics and the party.

In her posts, she alleged she had been subjected to “filthy abuses” and claimed someone had even tried to hit her with a slipper during an altercation involving two of Tejashwi Yadav’s close aides, Sanjay Yadav, now an RJD Rajya Sabha MP, and Rameez, a long-time associate.

More family members leave 10 Circular Road

Amid this chaos, Rajlakshmi, Ragini, and Chanda left 10 Circular Road, the home of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

The sisters had been distressed by the turmoil which has engulfed the Yadav family.

Rohini’s allegations triggered a dramatic reaction from her elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled from both the party and the family earlier this year.

Posting through the Janshakti Janata Dal’s social media account, he wrote that the episode had “shaken [his] heart to the core”. He said he had tolerated many attacks on himself, but the humiliation of his sister was “unbearable under any circumstances”.

He warned that the consequences of this “injustice” would be harsh and directly appealed to Lalu Yadav: “Father, give me a signal just one nod, and the people of Bihar will bury these Jaichands.”

Accusing “a few faces” of clouding Tejashwi’s judgment, Tej Pratap said the fight was now about “the dignity of a daughter and the self-respect of Bihar”.

He was removed from the RJD earlier this year after a Facebook post that stirred controversy over claims of a romantic relationship, a chapter that reignited discussions around his strained marriage and ongoing divorce case with Aishwarya Rai.