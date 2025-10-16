Amid row over Haryana IPS death, his wife booked for 'abetment' of ASI's suicide

Police in Haryana’s Rohtak district on Wednesday booked deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s wife and senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, her brother and Punjab legislator Amit Rattan, and two others, for abetment of suicide of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sandeep Lathar, who was found dead with a gunshot wound along with a purported final note that accused the late IPS officer of corruption, officers said. Chandigarh: Amneet P Kumar, the wife of deceased Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, during latter's last rites. (PTI)

The development came on a day Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini met the family members of 41-year-old Lathar and assured them of “appropriate action”.

“An FIR has been registered against senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, her brother and Amit Rattan as well as exemptee ASI Sushil Kumar and another policeman Sunil, posted at IG office in Rohtak, on charges of abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy under relevant sections of BNS,” a senior police officer from Rohtak said, requesting anonymity.

Earlier, chief minister Saini’s OSD Virender Singh Badhkhalsa informed the deceased ASI’s family members during the meeting about the FIR being registered against four persons under sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 61 (criminal of conspiracy) of BNS, and urged them to give consent for the autopsy.

Sanjay Deswal, Lathar’s cousin, said the body has been sent to Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, and the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Thursday morning. He added the last rites will be performed at his native village Julana in Jind at 12 noon on Thursday.

Deswal said the government has accepted their demands, including registration of an FIR, government job to Sandeep’s wife as per her qualification and last rites with full state honour. He added the administrative officials assured the family of a fair probe in a time-bound manner.

ASI Kumar, who was posted in the cyber cell in Rohtak, allegedly shot himself dead at his village on Tuesday evening, leaving behind a ‘final note’ that levelled corruption allegations against late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who also served in the same district.

The 52-year-old IPS officer, who had recently been posted as Inspector General, Police Training Centre in Rohtak’s Sunaria, had shot himself dead in his Chandigarh residence on October 7.

Meanwhile, the cremation of Puran Kumar took place in Chandigarh on Wednesday following his autopsy at the PGIMER with his wife expressing hope for an impartial probe into the matter so that “justice is served at the earliest”.

The post-mortem examination, which began at 11.45am and concluded at 1.22pm, was carried out by a medical board, comprising four experts — a convener, two doctors from the department of forensic medicine, and a specialist from histopathology.

Earlier in a statement, Amneet said that she had given the consent for the autopsy after an assurance from Chandigarh Police that a fair probe would be conducted and a commitment from the Haryana government that action would be taken against the “erring officers”.

Later in the day, his last rites were conducted at the Sector 25 crematorium. A guard of honour was presented by a police contingent.

(with inputs from Naina Mishra)