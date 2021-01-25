Amid row over portrait, grand nephew tweets Subhas Chandra Bose's original photo
The grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Chandra Kumar Bose, on Monday took to Twitter to clarify the claims on the portrait unveiled by the President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday that said the portrait is that of Prosenjit Chatterjee, the actor who played the role of Netaji in his biopic "Gumnami".
"This is the original photograph of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, based on which renowned artist Shri Paresh Maity has drawn the portrait which was unveiled at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 23 Jan 2021, by Hon’ble President of India-Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said along with a picture of the freedom fighter.
Also Read | In poll-bound Bengal, politics overshadows Netaji’s birth anniversary
Among those who had questioned the portrait, which was recently unveiled at Rashtrapati Bhawan, was Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra. "After donating ₹5 lakhs to the Ram temple the President honors Netaji by unveiling a portrait of Prasenjit, the actor who played him in biopic God Save India (because this government certainly can't)," she said in the tweet which has now been deleted.
Social media was abuzz with the tweets and memes on the resemblance of the portrait with the actor.
Prosenjit Chatterjee had also tweeted congratulating the artist Paresh Maity for the making the wonderful piece of art.
Some people asked for Ajay Devgan's portrait as Bhagat Singh, Vivek Oberoi for Narendra Modi and Ben Kingsley for Mahatama Gandhi.
All these actors had played the role of the respective leaders in the biopics dedicated to them.
The President of India unveiled the portrait at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji on January 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Netaji's birth anniversary will be observed as 'Parakram Diwas' every year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe among 7 Padma Vibhushan awardees. See full list here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India successfully tests new gen Akash missile
- Akash-NG is a new generation surface-to-air missile meant for use by Indian Air Force to intercept high maneuvering low radar cross-section aerial threats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Let us look at 2020 as year of learning’: President Kovind’s top 10 quotes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Bose's grand nephew tweets original photo amid row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Galwan braveheart Col Santosh Babu named for Mahavir Chakra in R-Day honours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army helicopter crash lands in J-K, 2 pilots injured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Constructive talks': India, China to push for early disengagement in Ladakh
- This comes as the two sides held the ninth round of talks on Sunday that went on for nearly 16 hours.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP has insulted Bengal and Netaji, says Mamata Banerjee
- The BJP and the TMC have been engaged in a tug-of-war over Bengal’s icons with both laying claims to Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda and Subhash Chandra Bose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid row over portrait, grand nephew tweets Subhas Chandra Bose's original photo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Salute farmers, committed to their welfare': President Ram Nath Kovind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC gives green signal to local elections in AP, poll panel revises schedule
- The Supreme Court ordered that the elections for the gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh be held as scheduled and there was no need for postponing the elections indefinitely on the pretext of Covid-19 vaccination drive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soon, Centre to impose 'green tax' on older vehicles
- The government has also proposed higher tax (50 per cent of the road tax) for vehicles registered in highly polluted cities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No senior Shiv Sena leader at farmers’ rally in Mumbai
- The Shiv Sena sent a youth wing functionary as the party's representative at the farmers' rally where senior leaders of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Agahdi (MVA) including Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat were present
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind hails Covid-19 vaccination programme, urges people to take part
Delhi could be heading towards attaining 'herd immunity', indicates sero-survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox