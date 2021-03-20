Amid surge, BMC to conduct random tests at public places without consent
Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to randomly test people for Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at public places without their consent amid a surge in infections.
In a circular issued on Friday, Mumbai’s governing civic body said it would conduct Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) at crowded places like malls, railway stations, state transport bus depots, tourist places and markets.
“RAT will be carried out without consent of citizens who are present at these crowded places. If the citizen refuses the test, it would amount to an offence under the Epidemic Act, 1897,” it said in the circular.
The move comes against the backdrop of rising number of Covid cases in Mumbai. The Maharashtra capital recorded xxxxx cases on Saturday.
According to the circular, while visitors at malls will have to pay for the tests, in other places, the BMC will conduct free tests.
Medical professionals welcomed the move, saying more testing was the need of the hour. “If the tests are conducted and they turn to be positive, it will help in contact tracing and reduce the further spread of this virus. It will also discourage people from going to crowded place and help to reduce the congestion,” said Dr Ameet Mandot, Director, Gut Clinic at Parel.
