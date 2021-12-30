Amid surge in cases, fresh curbs in Goa and Rajasthan

New Delhi As states across India step up Covid-19 containment measures against the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Goa and Rajasthan on Wednesday imposed a fresh set of restrictions, including a night curfew and limiting access to public places.

The Centre on December 21 asked states and Union territories to step up scrutiny of Covid-19 infection trends and consider steps such as night lockdowns and bans on large gatherings if more than 10% of all tests in a week turn positive or if the occupancy of hospital beds breaches 40% of capacity.

In all, India has detected at least 946 cases of Omicron as on Wednesday, with 161 of these confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by states with HT. Of the total, at least 241 people who were infected by the new “variant of concern” have recovered.

The Goa government on Wednesday limited the capacity of casinos, cinema halls/auditoria and other such arenas to 50%, and mandated full vaccination for entry into public places. Rajasthan, too, revised its containment guidelines by imposing a self-regulatory night curfew from 11pm to 5am and imposing a 200-person cap on public gatherings.

In wake of the rising cases, several states have also made vaccination mandatory for visiting public places, including restaurants, bars and parks. In Karnataka and Maharashtra, restaurants have been asked to operate till 10 pm. Full vaccination has been mandated for entry into public places in Haryana from January 1, and in Punjab and Rajasthan from January 15 and February 1, respectively.

However, the Telangana government on Wednesday eased some curbs in view of the New Year’s celebrations by allowing the state excise department to permit bars and licensees of event permit managements to serve liquor till 1 am on December 31 and January 1.

The state reported 235 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 681,307, while the toll stood at 4,024.

The Telangana high court has agreed to listen to a petition challenging the decision. The petitioner, advocate Ch Prabhakar, has alleged that the state government’s order violates the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Prevention Act, 1897 and the Provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

An official of the state excise department, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the Telangana government had earned ₹2,886 crore through liquor sales till December 28 and it was expected to raise another ₹700 crore in the next three days by relaxing the timings of the liquor supply on December 31 night.

Several other states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, which receive a large number of tourists for New Year’s celebrations, have not imposed any restrictions.

On Wednesday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, too, ruled out any restrictions for New Year’s, but asked officials to identify containment zones in Kolkata, where cases have been on the rise.

“Covid-19 cases are on the rise... there are a few Omicron cases also. So, review the situation in the state. We may consider closing down schools and colleges for some time,” Banerjee told officials at the meeting.