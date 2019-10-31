e-paper
Amid tussle for CM seat, Aaditya Thackeray meets Maharashtra Governor with senior Shiv Sena leaders

A Sena leader said the delegation sought prompt financial aid for farmers hit by untimely rains.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Shiv Sean chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief and newly elected MLA  Aaditya Thackeray leaves after the announcement of Eknath Shinde as party legislative leader, at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai.
Shiv Sean chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief and newly elected MLA  Aaditya Thackeray leaves after the announcement of Eknath Shinde as party legislative leader, at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai.(HT Photo)
         

A delegation of Shiv Sena leaders, including MLA Aditya Thackeray, on Thursday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here.

A Sena leader said the delegation sought prompt financial aid for farmers hit by untimely rains.

Others in the delegation included Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, who was earlier in the day elected the party leader in the state legislature.

At the party meeting, Shinde’s candidature was proposed by Aaditya Thackeray, whose name was also doing the rounds for the post.

The election was announced at the meeting of the newly-elected Sena MLAs at party office Sena Bhawan in Dadar area.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 18:28 IST

India News