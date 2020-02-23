Amit Shah arrives in Gujarat ahead of ‘‘Namaste Trump” event

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 22:15 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the city on Monday.

Shah is expected to stay here till Monday evening, a BJP leader said.

Notably, Shah is also the president of Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) that owns the newly-built cricket stadium at Motera, where Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address over one lakh people in the event christened as ‘Namaste Trump’.

“Amit Shah has arrived today. He will stay till Monday evening,” said Gujarat BJP spokesperson, Bharat Pandya.

Both Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would first take part in a 22-km long roadshow on Monday.

They are also scheduled to visit the Sabarmati Ashram.

Later, both the leaders would address people at Motera stadium.

Motera stadium is the world’s largest cricket stadium with a capacity to accommodate 1.10 lakh spectators.

The entire stadium complex is spread over 64 acres.

The construction of the new stadium took two years to complete. It was done at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore.