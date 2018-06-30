Amit Shah arrives in Imphal for meetings with north-eastern leaders

BJP president Amit Shah arrived in Imphal on Saturday to attend Tolly Baithak, a marathon parliamentary group meetings with party leaders of all north-eastern states.

Soon after his arrival at the Imphal International airport around 12:30pm, Shah, accompanied by Meghalaya chief minister N Biren Singh, went to a hotel in the city and started meeting party functionaries.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and state party leaders were the first to meet Shah. The meeting was attended by BJP general secretary Ram Madhav and North East Democratic Alliance convener Himanta Biswa Sharma and BJP NE in-charge Ajay Jamal.

After Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Tapir Gao-led team will meet the BJP president, followed by leaders of Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Manipur respectively, BJP Manipur Pradesh secretary K Saratkumar said.

Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton, Meghalaya BJP chief Shibun Lyngdoh, BJP state unit presidents from Sikkim and Mizoram will also meet Shah, he said.

“This parliamentary group meeting will discuss political conditions, social issues and the party’s organisational structures in each north-eastern state (excluding Assam) apart from preparation of the party workers for the parliamentary elections (2019),” said BJP Manipur in-charge Prahlad Singh Patel. “We’ve already discussed about Assam in the recent past.”

Shah will leave for New Delhi on Sunday morning after meeting the state Biren Singh and his council of ministers and MLAs.

At the booth presidents’ conference in Guwahati in March, Shah had said that BJP is targeting at least 21 Lok Sabha seats of 25 in the north-eastern region in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party had won just eight seats during last Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

After its victory in Assam in 2016 and subsequent formation of BJP-led coalition government in Manipur in 2017, BJP came out with remarkable performance in the recently held assembly elections in Tripura and Nagaland and was able to form the government in Meghalaya, in alliance with the National People’s Party, despite winning just two seats.