e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction

Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction

Home minister Amit Shah was drawing attention to Bengal CM’s criticism of running migrant trains, accusing the railways of packing in most migrants in one train instead of running several of them.

india Updated: Jun 09, 2020 13:03 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The coinage “Corona Express” by Mamata Banerjee to trains ferrying migrant workers will turn into an “exit express” for the Trinamool, home minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday, sharpening the attack on the Bengal chief minister at a virtual rally.

“The name ‘Corona Express’ that you have given, Mamata didi, will become your exit route. You’ve added salt to the wounds of the migrant workers and they will not forget this,” said Shah during an online address to workers at ‘West Bengal Jan Samvad’ rally.

The BJP has been holding these virtual rallies to spread the message of the party and the government and also give a push to political activity.

The home minister was drawing attention to Bengal CM’s criticism of running migrant trains, accusing the railways of packing in most migrants in one train instead of running several of them.

“In the name of Shramik Special trains, the railways is running ‘Corona Express’ trains...The Railways is sending migrants in jam-packed compartments...The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing because of this. The Railways has some social obligation, they cannot just operate on the basis of profit and loss,” she said.

Banerjee had claimed at the time that the state was able to control the spike in the coronavirus cases, but the influx of people through Shramik Specials pushed the numbers up again.

The Shramik Specials were being run by the Centre to help migrants, stuck in various states due to the nationwide lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, reach home.

tags
top news
‘West Bengal only state where political violence is propagated’: Amit Shah
‘West Bengal only state where political violence is propagated’: Amit Shah
Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is ‘very rare’, WHO says
Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is ‘very rare’, WHO says
Covid-19: Administrative reforms department limits staff number
Covid-19: Administrative reforms department limits staff number
Day after overruling AAP govt order, Delhi L-G calls all-party meeting
Day after overruling AAP govt order, Delhi L-G calls all-party meeting
2 arrested in Rajasthan for sharing confidential details with Pakistan
2 arrested in Rajasthan for sharing confidential details with Pakistan
Hundreds sign petition to remove ‘Clive of India’ statue in UK
Hundreds sign petition to remove ‘Clive of India’ statue in UK
EXCLUSIVE | ‘I’ve never disclosed this but here’s how Dhoni was picked’
EXCLUSIVE | ‘I’ve never disclosed this but here’s how Dhoni was picked’
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19GSEB Class 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In