e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Railways running Corona Express trains, not Shramik Specials’: CM Mamata

‘Railways running Corona Express trains, not Shramik Specials’: CM Mamata

The Shramik Specials are being run by the Centre to help migrants reach home.

india Updated: May 29, 2020 18:31 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that states can’t say no to receiving migrants and that they must be allowed free travel by trains and buses to their respective states. (ANI file photo)
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that states can’t say no to receiving migrants and that they must be allowed free travel by trains and buses to their respective states. (ANI file photo)
         

Pinning the blame of rising coronavirus cases in the state on the railways, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the national carrier of running “Corona Express trains” and not the Shramik Specials.

“In the name of Shramik Special trains, the railways is running ‘Corona Express’ trains,” Bengal CM was quoted as saying by news agency PTI

The Shramik Specials are being run by the Centre to help migrants reach home.

The CM accused the railways of packing in most migrants in one trains instead of running several of them.

“The railways is sending thousands of migrant workers in one train, why is it not allowing more trains for migrants,” PTI quoted the CM as saying.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that states can’t say no to receiving migrants and that they must be allowed free travel by trains and buses to their respective states.

It also directed the railways to provide them food during the journey.

tags
top news
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
‘Railways running Corona Express trains, not Shramik Specials’: CM Mamata
‘Railways running Corona Express trains, not Shramik Specials’: CM Mamata
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
Locust attack to be declared a ‘plague’ if it worsens by end of 2020: FAO
Locust attack to be declared a ‘plague’ if it worsens by end of 2020: FAO
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In