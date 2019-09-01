Amit Shah expresses concern over delay in Red Corner Notices

india

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 01:32 IST

Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday told Interpol of India’s concern over delays by the Lyon, France-based organisation in issuing so-called red corner notices (RCNs) against fugitives hiding from the law.

Red corner notices are issued to seek the location or detention of people wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence.

Shah, who met Interpol secretary general Jürgen Stock when the latter called on him in New Delhi, “expressed concern about the delay in the publication of Red Notices and an urgent need for proactive pre-publication consultation for ensuring expeditious publication of Red Notices,” a Union home ministry statement said.

In the last three years — 2016, 2017 and 2018 — the number of red corner notice (RCN) requests sent by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to Interpol was 91, 94 and 123, respectively. Interpol put out 87, 84 and 76 red corner notices. Similarly, up to July 2019 this year, 41 requests have been sent to Interpol but only 32 put out.

Shah also extended an invitation to Interpol to hold its General Assembly meeting of 2022 in New Delhi when India celebrates the 75th year of its Independence.

Shah underlined the need for initiating a long-term strategic action plan against drug trafficking, international terrorism, dirty money and money laundering. He called upon Interpol to accord top most priority in fighting these menaces.

The home minister underlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had adopted zero-tolerance approach to such offences.

The home minister also apprised the Interpol delegation about amendments made to the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) under which individuals can be designated terrorists. Stock assured Shah of “enhanced operational cooperation,” the home ministry statement said.

The Interpol delegation also conveyed to Shah that the multilateral organization was focusing on “counterterrorism,” “organized and emerging crime” and “cybercrime.”

