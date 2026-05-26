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Govt's goal is zero infiltration, can be achieved through quadrangular security grid: Amit Shah

Home minister Amit Shah also said that BSF personnel delivered a commendable performance during ‘Operation Sindoor’

Updated on: May 26, 2026 09:57 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Union home minister Amit Shah interacted with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the Sanchu Post in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Tuesday, and virtually inaugurated women's barracks. He praised the BSF and affirmed the Centre's goal of ‘zero infiltration’.

Union home minister Amit Shah interacting with BSF personnel at Sanchu Post in Bikaner, Rajasthan. (HT Photo)

Shah hailed the dedication of the BSF, saying that they have fulfilled their responsibility to the nation "without caring for scorching heat, severe cold, rain, dense forests, snow-covered peaks, or temperatures ranging from 45 degrees to minus 45 degrees Celsius."

Noting that the Narendra Modi-led government has adopted a policy of "ruthlessly giving a befitting reply to any attempt by terrorists", the home minister hailed the BSF personnel for their "commendable performance" during Operation Sindoor.

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On the same day he announced the formation of a high-level committee on demographic change, Shah urged the BSF to keep a vigilant watch on any "unnatural demographic change" occurring in villages situated near the border.

Additionally, Amit Shah said the Centre will begin installing anti-drone systems within the next six months.

In reference to the cross-border drone incidents, Shah stressed that it is important to identify who receives the drones once they land on Indian soil and who uses the material brought by them for anti-national activities.

Shah pressed on constant vigilance over all threats originating from across the border, adding that, at the same time, attention must also be paid to those within our borders who are used to create internal threats.

 
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