Amit Shah likely to visit Tripura on April 7 for Lok Sabha campaign trail

Agartala: Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Tripura for two days from April 7, where he will address a rally and hold a roadshow in Agartala as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign in the northeastern state for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a party official said. Union home minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

According to the official, Shah will also chair a meeting with the party leaders besides meeting with BJP’s candidates in the two Lok Sabha seats – Biplab Kumar Deb and Kriti Singh Debbarma.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Before his visit to Agartala, the Union home minister is scheduled to address a political rally at Aalo in the West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on April 6.

Apart from Shah, other star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal, and BJP president JP Nadda are expected to visit Tripura for the campaign, said the official, adding that their visit schedule is not yet finalised.

Elections to the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat will be held on April 19 while the Tripura East parliamentary constituency will go to polls on April 26. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

On March 27, BJP candidate and former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb filed nomination papers as a party candidate from the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat.

For the Tripura East parliamentary, the party has fielded Kriti Singh Debbarma, princess of the erstwhile Manikya dynasty and elder sister of TIPRA Motha party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma.