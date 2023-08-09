‘Pained by violence in Manipur, politics over it shameful’: Shah in Lok Sabha

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke on Manipur violence which has killed 152 people since May 3, saying he is pained by the incidents but described politics over it as ‘shameful’.“I agree with the opposition's claim that there has been excessive violence in Manipur. In fact, we are more hurt than them (opposition). Such incidents have happened there that we should be ashamed as a society. However, while the incidents are shameful, doing politics on it is even more shameful”, Shah said during discussion on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.Shah hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his visit to Manipur, accusing him of indulging in drama.“Rahul Gandhi went to Manipur out of concern over the situation. After coming out of the airport, he said he wanted to visit Churachandpur. We suggested him to travel in a helicopter. Gandhi insisted on travelling by road. The police had to stop him. Rahul Gandhi staged a drama for three hours. The next day, he went there by a helicopter. He should have taken a chopper earlier”, Shah said.Shah condemned the horrific video of the two women paraded naked during the violence at B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district on May 4, calling it a ‘blot on society’.“This is a very unfortunate incident and it is a shame for society. But why did this video (Manipur viral video) come before the start of this Parliament session? If someone was having this video they should have given it to the DGP, and action would have been taken on that day itself (May 4)...We have identified all those nine people and arrested them”, the minister said.Shah defended Manipur CM Biren Singh, saying,"A state CM needs to be changed when he is not cooperating. This CM is operated with the Centre".“107 people were killed (in Manipur) in May. 30 were killed in June, 15 were killed in July. Out of the 107 people killed in May, 68 people were killed on May 3, 4 and 5. What I want to say here is that violence is reducing gradually and we should not add oil to fire”, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participates in the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday.(PTI)

“I appeal to both Meitei and Kuki communities to engage in dialogue, violence is not a solution to any problem...I assure you that we will bring peace in the state. Politics should not be done on this issue”, Shah said.

