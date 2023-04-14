Shah reviews J&K security situation

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed the functioning of the security grid in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the G20 meeting in the Valley, people familiar with the development said.

Union minister Amit Shah flanked by NSA Ajit Doval and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during a meeting, in Delhi. (PTI)

The meeting was attended by national security advisor Ajit Doval, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, J&K police chief Dilbag Singh, Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel.

People familiar with the meeting, which went on for almost four hours, said activities at the Line of Control (LoC) and international border (IB), besides general law and order was discussed.

Shah asked the security agencies to make adequate security arrangements during the G20 event, officials said. India’s plans to hold G20 youth engagement group meetings in Leh and Srinagar and a G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar during May 22-24.

A statement issued by ministry of home affairs (MHA) said: “Union home minister reviewed the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security. He reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, government of India is committed towards zero tolerance against terrorism.”

Shah, the MHA said, also reviewed the area domination plan, zero terror plan, law and order situation, cases related to unlawful activities prevention act (UAPA) and other security related issues.

“Home minister appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the J&K for substantial reduction in cross border infiltration and improvement in law & order and also advised to strengthen the routine policing,” it added.

The ministry further said Shah also reviewed the preparation of G-20 meeting which is scheduled to be held in Srinagar in May 2023 and asked all agencies to work in a coordinated manner for successful conduct of the event.

On April 6, Dilbag Singh had said militancy has not ended in Jammu and Kashmir yet, but it is on the wane as the number of ultras has declined to an all-time low. He said local youths, who were pushed towards militancy, have now returned to the mainstream after leaving that path.

An improvised explosive device explosion was reported on March 30 in Kathua district creating a huge crater in the ground.

Earlier, in 2021 and 2022, there were several targeted killings in the union territory.

According to the data shared by the government in the parliament in February this year, 125 terror incidents were reported in J&K in 2022, which was lowest in last five years. 129 terror incidents were recorded in 2021, 126 in 2020, 153 in 2019 and 228 in 2018.

The number of civilians killed in these incidents have also come down from 39 in 2018 to 30 last year and causalities of security personnel have come down from 91 to 31.

Five Kashmiri Pandits and 16 other Hindus and Sikhs were killed by terrorists in the UT since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 till July 2022.

