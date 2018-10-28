Amit Shah’s remarks on Supreme Court’s Sabarimala verdict condemnable, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Sunday urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance of BJP chief Amit Shah’s comment that the courts cannot give orders that cannot be followed.

She was referring to Shah’s comment on the Sabarimala imbroglio in Kerala on Saturday.

“BJP Chief Amit Shah’s statement that ‘Supreme Court can’t give orders that can’t be followed’ (on #Sabarimala issue) is condemnable. The Supreme Court must take congnisance of his statement,” ANI quoted Mayawati as saying.

Shah, who was in Kannur on Saturday, had come out came out in support of Ayyappa devotees, who have been protesting against the state government’s decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple.

Listing court verdicts which have not been implemented, including on ‘Jallikattu’ (traditional bull taming sport of Tamil Nadu) and prohibiting loudspeakers in mosques, Shah said “impractical” directions should not be given by courts and they should pass orders that can be implemented.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Kerala unit chief PS Sreedharan Pillai announced the party’s protest programme against the arrest of Sabarimala devotees who defied the Supreme Court order.

“Over 4,000 innocent people were illegally arrested/detained. So BJP will observe a one-day fast in front of the DGP’s office in Trivandrum and March to the SP’s office in other districts on Oct 30. From November 8 onwards, there will be six-day Rath Yatra from Kasargod to Sabarimala,” he told ANI.

He claimed that leaders of the ruling CPI (M) are atheists and have decided to destroy Sabarimala.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 16:13 IST