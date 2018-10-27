On Sabarimala row, Amit Shah says Kerala govt insulting Ayyappa devotees

BJP president Amit Shah launched a frontal attack on the Left Front on Saturday saying his party was with devotees of Sabarimala after the recent face off that prevented any woman between the age of 10 and 50 years from entering the temple despite a Supreme Court order.

“Today in Kerala a struggle is going on between religious beliefs and state government’s cruelty. More than 2000 activists and workers from BJP, RSS and other organisations have been arrested. BJP is standing like a rock with devotees, Left government be warned,” Shah said at a rally in Kannur.

“A non-believer government is trying to do enough dirty jobs in the name of a verdict,” he said referring to mass arrests over the last two days.

Shah also criticised the state government for a crackdown on devotees. “Instead of giving relief to flood-hit now the government is hell bent on tackling peaceful devotees,” he said.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 14:08 IST