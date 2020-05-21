e-paper
Home / India News / Amit Shah speaks to Odisha, Bengal CMs on cyclone Amphan; assures help

Amit Shah speaks to Odisha, Bengal CMs on cyclone Amphan; assures help

The home minister said the teams of the National Disaster Response Force are already on the ground to help the people affected by the cyclone.

india Updated: May 21, 2020 14:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
New Delhi: BJP National President Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi government is committed for the safety and security of every citizen.
New Delhi: BJP National President Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi government is committed for the safety and security of every citizen.(PTI)
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to chief ministers of Odisha and West Bengal -- Naveen Patnaik and Mamata Banerjee respectively -- and assured them of all central help to deal with the situation arising due to cyclone Amphan.

Shah also said he was constantly monitoring the situation in the two cyclone-hit states.

“I have also spoken to CM Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik ji & CM West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee ji over situation arising due to the cyclone and assured all possible help from centre,” he tweeted.

The home minister said the teams of the National Disaster Response Force are already on the ground to help the people affected by the cyclone.

“We are closely monitoring the cyclone Amphan and are in continuous touch with concerned authorities,” he said.

Shah said the Narendra Modi government is committed for the safety and security of every citizen.

“I urge people of West Bengal and Odisha to stay indoor and follow instructions. Praying for everyone’s safety and well being,” he said.

The cyclone has left at least 12 people dead and damaged infrastructure in West Bengal.

The rains and high-velocity winds too caused massive damage to standing crops, plantations and infrastructure in Odisha.

