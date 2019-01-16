 Amit Shah suffering from swine flu, admitted to AIIMS
Amit Shah suffering from swine flu, admitted to AIIMS

Amit Shah reached the hospital at around 9 pm and is admitted in the old private ward of the hospital.

india Updated: Jan 16, 2019 22:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
BJP national president Amit Shah addresses a press conference in New Delhi on May 22, 2018.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

BJP president Amit Shah is suffering from swine flu and was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“I have been diagnosed with swine flu for which the treatment is underway. With God’s grace and good wishes from all of you, I will recover soon,” he said on Twitter in Hindi. According to sources at AIIMS, the BJP leader was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues.

He reached the hospital at around 9 pm and is admitted in the old private ward of the hospital. A team of doctors are monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, they said.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 22:29 IST

