e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Amit Shah targets Mamata Banerjee on CAA, Covid-19

Amit Shah targets Mamata Banerjee on CAA, Covid-19

The TMC hit back and accused the BJP of focusing on politics instead of battling Covid-19.

india Updated: Jun 10, 2020 06:21 IST
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addressing ‘West Bengal Jan-Samvad Rally’ through video conferencing in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addressing ‘West Bengal Jan-Samvad Rally’ through video conferencing in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked the people of West Bengal to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a chance for the state’s development as he hit out at chief minister Mamata Banerjee saying she would be relegated to a “political refugee” because of her opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“Change is needed to take Bengal ahead. People, who changed the communist rule expecting development, are now saying that even the communists were better than TMC. They are so upset. You gave communists 34 years and 10 years to Didi [Banerjee]. Now, give a chance to Modi...,” Shah said at his third virtual rally since Sunday. “I appeal to people to give Modi a chance for corruption and violence-free Bengal... you will see an end to violence, corruption, scams, extortion, terror, infiltration, and dynasty politics.” Shah said Banerjee’s “insensitive” reference to special trains for migrant workers as “corona express” would eventually seal her exit.

TMC hit back and said BJP has misplaced priorities and was focusing on politics instead of battling Covid-19, dealing with the border stand-off with China and focussing on post-cyclone Amphan relief in West Bengal.

“Covid-19 and cyclone Amphan are our focus. But since Shah raised the issue of CAA, we need to say a few things. The rules for CAA had to be notified within six months and the duration ends this week. Now they will seek another six months’ extension and revive the issue in December, which will be barely three months before the polls [in West Bengal]. They care for nothing other than votes,” TMC spokesman Derek O’Brien said.

He said their government is faring better than other BJP-ruled states. “According to the report of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the national unemployment rate is 23.5%, while in Haryana it is 35%, in Madhya Pradesh 27%, in UP 21%, and in Karnataka 20.4%, whereas Bengal has it at 17.4%.”

TMC’s youth wing chief, Abhishek Banerjee, targeted the Centre over the border standoff. “As usual the speech of @AmitShah Ji was all rhetoric and no substance. Nonetheless, since he has talked about his dream of seeing ‘EXIT’ of TMC, I would like to ask him one more time - ‘When are the Chinese EXITING our territory’ #BengalRejectsAmitShah,” he tweeted.

BJP emerged as TMC’s principal opponent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls bagging 18 of the state’s 42 seats. TMC won 22. In the 2016 assembly polls, BJP won three of the state’s 294 seats, while TMC got 211.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Covid-19 cases spike in 6 states as migrants return
Covid-19 cases spike in 6 states as migrants return
India, unlocking, is among 15 high-risk nations: Study
India, unlocking, is among 15 high-risk nations: Study
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
India stares at a long road to economic revival
India stares at a long road to economic revival
Kim Jong Un raises pressure on South Korea to split with Trump
Kim Jong Un raises pressure on South Korea to split with Trump
‘He is going to change the world’: Funeral held for George Floyd
‘He is going to change the world’: Funeral held for George Floyd
Covid-19: Centre tells states to focus on optimal equipment use, tracing
Covid-19: Centre tells states to focus on optimal equipment use, tracing
Covid-free: 9 countries which stopped virus, from New Zealand to Montenegro
Covid-free: 9 countries which stopped virus, from New Zealand to Montenegro
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In