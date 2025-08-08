Amit Shah to lay foundation stone for Maa Sita Temple in Bihar's Sitamarhi on Friday

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay foundation stone for the Maa Sita temple at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi, Bihar on Friday. Home minister Amit Shah reviewed will visit Bihar on Friday.(PTI)

In a post on X, Shah said, “Tomorrow is an extremely auspicious and joyous day for the entire country, and especially for Mithilanchal, when the foundation stone for the comprehensive development plan of the sacred 'Punaura Dham Temple' and its premises will be laid at the birthplace of Mother Sita in Sitamarhi, Bihar”

"Additionally, to enhance connectivity for the devotees visiting here, PM Shri @narendramodi ji has approved the Sitamarhi-Delhi Amrit Bharat Train, which will be inaugurated tomorrow," the post added.

Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Chirag Paswan have hailed the scheduled foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Maa Janaki Temple at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, terming it as "historic." The State will face Assembly elections later in the year.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "Last year on the land of Sitamarhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that as the Ram temple has been constructed, now the temple of Sita Mata will be built. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will perform the Bhoomi Pujan of the temple. This is historic."

Paswan also welcomed the move and lauded the upcoming foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Maa Janaki Temple at Punaura Dham in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, describing the initiative as a fulfilment of a long-cherished dream and a key step towards boosting religious tourism in the state.

"It has been a wish of every Bihari for a long time...We resolved to fulfil this dream of ours through 'Bihar First, Bihari First' and every other available platform. I have always expressed the desire for a grand temple of Mata Sita to be built," Paswan told reporters.

Paswan said that the project will boost Bihar's economic development through religious tourism, citing Uttar Pradesh's experience with the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya,

He said, "It will also boost Bihar's economic development. I have said this many times that there are unlimited opportunities for religious tourism in Bihar...UP is one such example. After the construction of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya, the whole region became self-reliant. I believe it is a historic step to increase the revenue generation in Bihar."

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said, "...The people of Bihar and Mithila residents were waiting for this historic moment to come. That day is coming tomorrow. It is a very historic moment, I am thrilled. People from every household in Mithila are gathering here to witness this historic moment...I thank the CM Nitish Kumar and Union HM Amit Shah, for giving us the opportunity to witness this occasion..."

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again seek to continue its stint in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, will aim to unseat Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates. The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2. (ANI)