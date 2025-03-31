Amit Shah to visit J&K on April 7-8; LWE areas on April 4-5 to review security ops

Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 7-8 to review the security situation and counter-insurgency operations of the security forces, as the government is pushing for zero-infiltration from across the border, people familiar with the development. Amit Shah is also likely to visit forward areas in Jammu region and meet the troops deployed in border security. (HT file photo)

During his two-day visit, Shah will chair a high-level meeting with the top brass of J&K administration, the army, central paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies to discuss the measures to “step up” the fight against terrorism, said officials aware of the details of visit.

Besides, he is also likely to visit forward areas in Jammu region and meet the troops deployed in border security.

“The home minister has been regularly reviewing the operations in J&K and has directed that the aim should be that of “zero infiltration” at the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) and dismantle the network of overground workers who support the infiltrated terrorists and the nacro-network which funds their acts,” said an officer, who asked not to be named.

On March 21, while replying to a debate on the working of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) in the Rajya Sabha, Shah shared data on J&K terror incidents.

“Between 2004 and 2014, there were 7,217 terrorist incidents, but from 2014 to 2024, this number dropped to 2,242. During this period, the total number of deaths decreased by 70%, the number of civilian deaths decreased by 81%, and the casualties of security personnel decreased by 50%. From 2010 to 2014, an average of 2,654 organized stone-pelting incidents occurred every year, but in 2024, not a single such incident occurred. There were 132 organized strikes, but now there are none. In stone-pelting incidents, 112 civilians were killed, and 6,000 were injured, but now stone-pelting itself has stopped. In 2004, there were 1,587 terrorist incidents, while in 2024, this number was reduced to just 85. In 2004, the number of civilian deaths was 733, but in 2024, it was reduced to 26, and the number of security forces’ deaths dropped from 331 in 2004 to 31 in 2024,” he said.

In the Parliament, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of democracy in Kashmir, while adding that the government now “deals with terrorists by shooting them between the eyes as soon as they are spotted”.

Apart from Kashmir, Shah is also scheduled to travel to left wing extremism (LWE) affected Chhattisgarh on April 4-5 as the security forces accelerate their actions against the red ultras.

In Raipur, the home minister will chair a meeting to discuss the next steps on eliminating the remaining Maoists and appealing to them to surrender and join the mainstream. Shah has given a deadline of March 2026 for completely eliminating the left-wing extremism.