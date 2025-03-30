‘Worked for family, made wife CM, neglected people’: Amit Shah slams Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar

Union minister Amit Shah targeted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday in poll-bound Bihar, accusing him of prioritising family interests over public service. Speaking at a rally in Gopalganj ahead of the assembly polls, Shah alleged that Lalu “worked for his family, made his wife Bihar CM, sent his daughter to Rajya Sabha, but did nothing for people.” He added that the upcoming election would force the people of Bihar to choose between Lalu—associated with Rabri's ‘Jungle Raj’—and the effective governance of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. Union minister Amit Shah addressed a public rally in Bihar's Gopalganj on Sunday.(ANI)

Shah said, “The state goes to polls this year, and now people of Bihar have to decide whether they want Lalu-Rabri's ‘Jungle Raj’ or the path of good administration of PM Modi and CM Nitish. The development began in Bihar when the NDA government was formed in the state. Whenever PM Modi came here to gather votes for the BJP, people filled his bags with ‘lotus’. What the Congress party couldn’t do here in 65 years, PM Modi did in the last 10 years.”

Earlier that day, Shah laid the foundation stone for several developmental projects under the cooperation and related departments in Patna, challenging Lalu Prasad Yadav to demonstrate whether he truly had a "blueprint for Bihar" to offer the electorate.

Amit Shah accuses Lalu of involvement in multiple scams

Amit Shah highlighted various schemes introduced by the BJP-led central government while criticising Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD for allegedly ruining the state. Shah accused the party of pushing Bihar into an era of "kidnapping, murder, and fear" and slammed Lalu for his involvement in multiple scams.

The BJP leader alleged, "Lalu Prasad was involved in the bitumen scam, flood relief material supply scam, 'Charwaha Vidyalaya' (school for cattle grazers) scam, and he had also eaten up fodder."

Referring to the infamous fodder scam, Shah pointed out that crores of rupees were fraudulently withdrawn from treasuries like Doranda, Deoghar, Dumka, and Chaibasa in the 1990s when Jharkhand was still part of Bihar. He claimed that "those who had eaten up fodder cannot think about the welfare of people" in the state.

Shah also accused Lalu of neglecting Bihar’s development and prioritising his family's interests. Listing the achievements of the BJP government, he said, "We (BJP) gave ₹6,000 every year to 87 lakh farmers...provided tap water to 1 crore 60 lakh houses through Jal Jeevan Mission. We provided health facilities up to ₹5 lakh to 3 crore 52 lakh people...We have worked to provide gas cylinders to 1 crore 17 lakh women...RJD has destroyed the whole of Bihar...Does Bihar want to go back to the rule of kidnapping, murder and fear?"

Urging the people to re-elect the NDA, Shah assured, “I request you all to form the NDA government for another five years, and we assure you that we will make Bihar flood-free. Floods will become a thing of the past in Bihar. We have provided financial assistance for the Western Kosi Canal. Under the leadership of PM Modi, cultural development will be done, and the heritage of Bihar will be respected.”

With ANI, PTI inputs