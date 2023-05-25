Only talks can bring peace in Manipur; will visit state soon: Amit Shah

GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday stressed that only talks between various groups can bring peace in violence-hit Manipur, adding that he will visit the northeastern state soon and hold talks with different stakeholders.

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the inauguration of 'Assam Police Seva Setu' in Guwahati on Thursday (PTI)

Union minister of state (Home) Nityanand Rai, who arrived in Imphal on Thursday, later told reporters that Amit Shah will reach Manipur on May 29 to take stock of the situation in the state and stay back till June 1.

“In Manipur due to a court order, some clashes have taken place. I would appeal to brothers in Manipur to maintain peace and have belief in the system. People from both groups should first decide to maintain peace. I assure you all from Centre that justice will be done to all and those indulging in violence won’t be spared,” Shah, who is on a day’s visit to Guwahati and will address a public meeting later in the afternoon, said at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus at Changsari on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis since May 3 has claimed at least 74 lives, injured over 200 and displaced over 30,000 people. Curfew has been imposed in several parts of the state and internet services remained shut down for the past three weeks.

An order by the Manipur high court last month directed the state government to submit a recommendation to the Centre for including the Meitei community, which comprises 53% of the state’s population in the scheduled tribe (ST) category and is considered one of the main triggers for the clashes.

“I appeal to all brothers and sisters in the state to bring back normalcy that existed in the past six years (since BJP came to power). We should address the present dispute through peace and talks so that no injustice is done to anyone. I will visit the state in the next few days and hold talks over three days with all brothers and sisters there to bring peace,” said Shah.

“But peace can be brought only by people of the state. I urge all to shed disbelief and hold talks with the state government and Centre to find the road to peace. I am sure only talks can help restore peace,” he added.

There have been no talks between the Meitei and Kuki groups or with the state government since the violence started. Ten tribal MLAs belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar communities (including seven from the ruling BJP), have demanded a separate administration for the hill areas where Kukis and other tribes predominantly reside.

No union minister or senior BJP leader has visited Manipur since the violence erupted on May 3 . On Wednesday, a group of MLAs from Manipur comprising legislators from the BJP, the National Peoples’ Party and Naga Peoples’ Front reached Guwahati to meet Amit Shah. The team of legislators, which also include state assembly Speaker T Satyabrata Singh, are expected to meet the union home minister on Thursday evening, apprise him about the situation in the state and also submit a memorandum.

On Tuesday, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a conglomerate of tribes in Churachandpur district, submitted a memorandum to Manipur security advisor Kuldiep Singh seeking total separation from Manipur.

Last week, the 10 MLAs, said that they would not sit for talks with the state government to discuss their demands.

In his address on Thursday, Amit Shah said that setting up the NFSU campus at Changsari at a cost of ₹500 crore was a big boost to students from the northeast as it will provide them with jobs. He said it will become mandatory for forensic experts to visit all crime scenes where the jail sentence exceeds six years.

“Nearly 3000-5000 students will be able to study in the NFSU university. Agreements would also be signed with other countries in south and southeast Asia which will allow students, police and forensic officers from those countries to get trained in the Changsari centre,” Shah said.

