A day after arson, more troops sent to Manipur

Authorities sent an additional 600 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel from five companies to Manipur on Tuesday to bolster security in areas that have a mixed population of Kukis and Meiteis, a day after fresh incidents of arson were reported from the northeastern state, marking a return of ethnic clashes that has left at least 73 people dead and 40,000 displaced. A road wears a partially deserted look in Kangkopki district of Manipur on Tuesday. (PTI)

On Tuesday, business establishments remained closed and people were asked to stay indoors in Imphal, where a mob torched two houses on Monday after four armed people, including a former MLA, forced people to shut their shops.

Locals, armed with licensed guns, were found guarding their localities against possible attacks by constructing makeshift “bunkers” in a few places, including Pukhao and Leitanpokpi in Imphal East district, police said.

Taking note of the fresh violence, the government has decided to send some 1,800 personnel of the CRPF and Assam Rifles to the state in the next two days, officials aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity. “After the cases of violence came down, a joint meeting of the police, state administration and paramilitary forces was held during which specific areas were identified. These areas are those where there is mixed population of Kukis and Meiteis,” the official said. “The paramilitary forces will be present in such areas as part of measures to ensure there is no tension and normalcy is restored.”

State authorities relaxed curfew hours by two hours. Restrictions now apply from 5am to 2pm. The government has lifted curfew in at least five districts, which include Senapati, Tamenglong, Noney, Ukhrul and Kamjong.

There are currently around 10,000 personnel from the army and Assam Rifles and 7,000 from the CRPF and BSF in the troubled state. Paramilitary forces are guarding NH-2 in Manipur to keep supply lines open.

“As of Tuesday, the portion of NH-37 in Manipur has been secured and opened for traffic,” the official said. “Very soon, NH-2 will also be opened.”

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from the state on Sunday and Monday. Chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday appealed to the people to stop torching houses of innocent people. People who had fled their homes are slowly returning after the government assured them safety, a Manipur police officer overseeing the arrangements said, wishing to remain unnamed. “There are around 39,000 people living in camps run by state and paramilitary forces. They are housed in community halls. Most of the displaced people, who lost their homes, are in Churachandpur district,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

