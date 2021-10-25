Amit Shah to visit Pulwama, spend the night at CRPF camp

Union home minister Amit Shah, who is in Jammu and Kashmir, will visit the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Lethpora, in Pulwama district on Monday, news agency ANI reported. He will have dinner with the soldiers, and spend the night at the camp before wrapping up his visit to the union territory.

Lethpora is the place where a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber on February 14, 2019. Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir - his first since the abrogarion of Article 370.

The home minister arrived in J&K on Saturday. Immediately after his arrival in Srinagar, Shah drove straight to Nowgam from the airport to meet the family of Jammu and Kashmir police officer Parvaiz Ahmad, who was killed by terrorists in June this year.

Later that day, Shah reviewed the security scenario at a meeting held at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

The home minister returned to Srinagar on Sunday evening after addressing a rally in Jammu and visiting the India-Pakistan border, where he interacted with jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF).

On Monday, he visited the Kheer Bhawani temple, nestled among chinars in Tullamulla area of Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. After offering prayers at the revered temple, Shah said the shrine has divine power which can be felt only after visiting it.

Donning a traditional Kashmiri pheran, Shah was accompanied to the temple by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

He also offered prayers at the temple of Mata Ragnya Devi and performed puja.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said he had the honour of visiting the major centre of faith of the Kashmiri Pandit community which inspires the nation.