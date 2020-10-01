e-paper
Amit Shah wishes President Kovind on his birthday, hails his dedication to upliftment of poor, underprivileged

Shah said that the President’s dedication towards the upliftment of the poor and underprivileged sections of the society was a source of motivation for all concerned.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2020 09:51 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
India's President Ram Nath Kovind greets Amit Shah after his oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi.
India's President Ram Nath Kovind greets Amit Shah after his oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi. (REUTERS)
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday wished President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday.

Shah said that the President’s dedication towards the upliftment of the poor and underprivileged sections of the society was a source of motivation for all concerned.

“Best wishes to President Ram Nath Kovindji on his birthday. We all are motivated by your dedication for the welfare and empowerment of poor and underprivileged sections of the society. Your intelligence and skills have given new strength to the country. I wish for your healthy and long life,” Shah’s tweet read (roughly translated from Hindi).

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also greeted the President on his birthday, saying that his rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are assets for the country.

Kovind was born on 1st October 1945 at village Paraunkh in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on 25 July 2017.

