Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
Amit Shah's dig at Congress over Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks: 'Did nothing because...'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 06:56 PM IST

Amit Shah, however, claimed PM Narendra Modi finished the terrorists who attacked India.

Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the previous Congress government of deliberately not responding to terror attacks perpetrated by Pakistan. Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Akola, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, on the other hand, launched surgical and air strikes in response to the terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with union ministers Amit Shah and S Jaishankar. (PTI file photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with union ministers Amit Shah and S Jaishankar. (PTI file photo)

Amit Shah claimed the Congress didn't take concrete action against terrorism emanating from Pakistan because of its vote bank politics.

"When Sonia-Manmohan Singh's government was in power, everyday Pakistan used to carry out attacks. But, due to vote bank politics, Congress did nothing," Amit Shah said.

He, however, claimed PM Narendra Modi finished off the terrorists who attacked India.

"When the BJP government was formed and the Pulwama Uri attacks took place, within 10 days, PM Modi carried out surgical and air strikes and finished off the terrorists. PM Modi eliminated naxalism from Maharashtra," he added.

The Indian armed forces attacked terror bases deep inside Pakistan twice during PM Modi's first term, to avenge the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks.

Amit Shah also claimed that the Congress "pampered" Article 370 like an illegitimate child.

Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had been revoked by the Centre in 2019.

"We did not use our majority to change the Constitution but to remove Article 370 in Kashmir," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah said when the Congress exited government at the Centre, the economy of India was in the 11th position. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the country to the 5th position.

Amit Shah promised that PM Modi will bring India's economy to the third position in the world.

Earlier this month, PM Narendra Modi had said India's enemies had been taking advantage of a weak government. Under him, India's forces killed terrorists on their own turf, he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Amit Shah's dig at Congress over Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks: 'Did nothing because...'
