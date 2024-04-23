 'Mamata Banerjee can't dare to...': Amit Shah reveals BJP's target in West Bengal | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi
'Mamata Banerjee can't dare to...': Amit Shah reveals BJP's target in West Bengal

By HT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 04:53 PM IST

Amit Shah said if the people of West Bengal want to stop infiltration in the state, they will have to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of India again.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said neither the Congress nor Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee can interfere with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Speaking at a rally in West Bengal, Shah also made a prediction as to how many seats his party will win in the Lok Sabha elections in the TMC-ruled state.

Amit Shah claimed that Modi had sent ₹7 lakh crore to West Bengal but the TMC indulged in corruption.(ANI)
Amit Shah claimed that Modi had sent 7 lakh crore to West Bengal but the TMC indulged in corruption.(ANI)

"Neither Congress nor Mamata Banerjee can dare to interfere with CAA," Amit Shah said at the Karandighi rally. He asked the masses to cut "money culture".

Amit Shah also revealed the BJP's target for West Bengal.

"We have set a target of winning 35 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal," he added.

In 2019, the BJP had won 18 out of 42 seats in West Bengal.

"I have come to ask Mamata Didi, what problem will she have if the Hindu and Buddhist refugees from Bangladesh get citizenship in India?" he added.

Amit Shah said if the people of West Bengal want to stop infiltration in the state, they will have to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of India again.

"If you want to free Bengal of violence, stop infiltration in the state, give citizenship to refugees, to stop disrespecting our mothers and sisters as it happened in Sandeshkhali, then there is only one way – make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister," he added.

Amit Shah claimed that Modi had sent 7 lakh crore to West Bengal but the TMC indulged in corruption.

"You can see the houses of TMC leaders, 10 years ago...they lived in a hut, moved on cycle and they all have four-storey houses and move around in big cars. This is your money," he added.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which makes it easier for non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to get Indian citizenship, was enacted in 2019. The Centre, however, notified its rules in March this year.

In its election manifesto, the BJP has promised to give citizenship to eligible people using CAA.

Mamata Banerjee has promised she will not let the Centre implement CAA and Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024
  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

'Mamata Banerjee can't dare to...': Amit Shah reveals BJP's target in West Bengal
© 2024 HindustanTimes
