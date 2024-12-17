Amit Shah's veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi: ‘54-year-old yuva roams around with Constitution’

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a veiled jibe at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for waving copies of the Indian Constitution during his speeches. Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI)

He was addressing the Rajya Sabha on a debate marking 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution.

“Congress lost as people found they were carrying fake copies of Constitution,” Shah said, attacking Gandhi for his claims that the BJP would bring amendments to the Constitution.

“The 54-year-old leader who calls himself 'yuva', keeps roaming around with the Constitution claiming that we would change the Constitution. I want to tell that the provision to amend the Constitution is within the Constitution,” Shah said in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi.

The home minister also claimed that Article 368 has provisions to enable amendments to the Constitution and accused Congress of bringing more amendments during its tenure at the Centre than his party. “BJP has ruled for 16 years, and we made 22 changes to the Constitution. Congress ruled for 55 years and made 77 changes,” Shah claimed.

The BJP leader also alleged that Congress brought in the first Constitutional Amendment Act to “curtail the freedom of expression”.

“The first amendment was made on June 18, 1951. After the formation of the Constitution, Congress did not have enough patience to wait for the Lok Sabha elections before going to power. Article 19A was added to curtail the freedom of speech and Jawahar Lal Nehru was the Prime Minister at that time,” Shah said.

“The 24th Amendment was brought by his daughter Indira Gandhi. On November 24, 1971, the Parliament was given the right to reduce the fundamental rights of the citizens,” Shah added.

(With agency inputs)