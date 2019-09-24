Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

india

Mumbai : Veteran movie actor Amitabh Bachchan was on Tuesday named the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient for 2018 for his contribution to the Indian film industry. Bachchan, 76, who completes 50 years as an actor this year, made his debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969 and has since gone on to work in close to 200 films.

As news of the prestigious award being bestowed on Bachchan came in, the film fraternity greeted the actor. Filmmaker R Balki, who has directed Bachchan in Paa and Shamitabh, called it “another feather in his [Bachchan’s] cap”.

“He has many more years to go in his career and many more Best Actor awards to win. I think he will probably be the only Dadasaheb Phalke awardee who will win the Best Actor award next year too,” said Balki.

Director Shoojit Sircar, who worked with the actor in Piku, said he had been privileged to work with a legend. “He doesn’t need any awards as he is The Amitabh Bachchan. But he deserved this respect and honour.”

Bachchan is the 66th recipient of the award, named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, who directed India’s first feature film, Raja Harishchandra, in 1913. The award is considered the highest honour for an artiste in Indian cinema.

Information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar announced the award on Twitter on Tuesday. “The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him. @narendramodi @SrBachchan,” Javadekar tweeted.

Film-maker Sujoy Ghosh, who directed Bachchan in Badla recently, said, “I am ecstatic and I am probably more happy than sir… It is wonderful that he is still getting awards. He is the king.”

Director Karan Johar tweeted his wishes to the actor. “The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema!!!! He is a bonafide rock star!!! I am honoured and proud to be in the Era of AMITABH BACHCHAN! The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward to @SrBachchan,” he tweeted.

From achieving superstardom in the 1970s and 1980s, with back-to-back blockbusters such as Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony and Don, among others, to facing bankruptcy in the 1990s, to bouncing back with the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000, Big B – as he is popular known – has had an eventful career.

He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, in 2015, and was also honoured with the Knight of the Legion of Honour – France’s highest civilian honour -- for his “exceptional career in the world of cinema and beyond” – in 2007.

