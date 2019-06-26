Amitabh Kant gets two-year extension as Niti Aayog CEO

Amitabh Kant was on Wednesday given a two-year extension as Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog, an official order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Kant’s tenure for a further period of two years beyond June 30, 2019, i.e. up to June 30, 2021, on the same terms and conditions, the Personnel Ministry said in the order.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 17:02 IST