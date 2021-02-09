The Madras high court on Tuesday issued a notice to a functionary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) for encroachment, based on a writ petition filed by foster children of late Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran (MGR).

The two petitioners moved court charging Lucky Murugan, Tiruvallur district secretary of AMMK of encroaching upon a pavement (under the highways department) and constructing a cement structure with a flagpole erected in front of MGR’s Ramapuram residence. A two-bench judge ordered notices for the removal of the encroachment and adjourned the case to February 11.

The petitioners, Geetha Mohan and Radha Gopalakrishnan said that police did not take action against the unauthorised construction and that Murugan and his accomplices had threatened them not to remove the structure.

“The 4th respondent is misusing our legal possession of the above property for his political gain as well as political platform,” the petition read. “Hence, he will go to any extent to satisfy his political party leaders and thus our life is in danger. If it is permitted, then all other political parties will indulge in similar activities to project their political parties. Unless the police protection is provided to me and my family and also to our property, we will be put to great loss and hardship.”

Also Read: Sasikala announces return to Tamil Nadu politics

The notice was issued on the day expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala returned from Bengaluru to Chennai in a 23-hour road show making her intention to fight tooth and nail for Jayalalithaa's political legacy. On Tuesday early morning, she visited MGR’s Ramapuram residence to pay tributes to the founder of the ADMK (later renamed AIADMK). She was welcomed with fanfare with banners, music and flags. AMMK was founded by her nephew TTV Dinakaran with a breakaway faction of the ruling party.