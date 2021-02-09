AMMK leader gets notice on MGR's foster children's plea after Sasikala's return
- MGR's foster children Geetha Mohan and Radha Gopalakrishnan said that police did not take action against the unauthorised construction and that Murugan and his accomplices had threatened them not to remove the structure
The Madras high court on Tuesday issued a notice to a functionary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) for encroachment, based on a writ petition filed by foster children of late Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran (MGR).
The two petitioners moved court charging Lucky Murugan, Tiruvallur district secretary of AMMK of encroaching upon a pavement (under the highways department) and constructing a cement structure with a flagpole erected in front of MGR’s Ramapuram residence. A two-bench judge ordered notices for the removal of the encroachment and adjourned the case to February 11.
The petitioners, Geetha Mohan and Radha Gopalakrishnan said that police did not take action against the unauthorised construction and that Murugan and his accomplices had threatened them not to remove the structure.
“The 4th respondent is misusing our legal possession of the above property for his political gain as well as political platform,” the petition read. “Hence, he will go to any extent to satisfy his political party leaders and thus our life is in danger. If it is permitted, then all other political parties will indulge in similar activities to project their political parties. Unless the police protection is provided to me and my family and also to our property, we will be put to great loss and hardship.”
Also Read: Sasikala announces return to Tamil Nadu politics
The notice was issued on the day expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala returned from Bengaluru to Chennai in a 23-hour road show making her intention to fight tooth and nail for Jayalalithaa's political legacy. On Tuesday early morning, she visited MGR’s Ramapuram residence to pay tributes to the founder of the ADMK (later renamed AIADMK). She was welcomed with fanfare with banners, music and flags. AMMK was founded by her nephew TTV Dinakaran with a breakaway faction of the ruling party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Overall Covid-19 seropositivity among healthcare workers over 25 per cent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AMMK leader gets notice on MGR's foster children's plea after Sasikala's return
- MGR's foster children Geetha Mohan and Radha Gopalakrishnan said that police did not take action against the unauthorised construction and that Murugan and his accomplices had threatened them not to remove the structure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flash flood: Toll rises to 31 after 5 bodies recovered, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JD(S) leader elected chairperson of Karnataka legislative council
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central agencies and state monitoring situation in Uttarakhand: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt orders 10 million more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In his farewell speech to Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad refers to Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Misinformation may hit vaccination drive: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: PM Modi, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani virtual meet today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court stays arrest of Shashi Tharoor, 6 journalists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese PM Suga and Abe to be invited for launch of Kashi convention centre
- PM Narendra Modi and the then Japanese PM Abe conceived the centre during their visit to the holy city in December 2015
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army trains two dogs to sniff out Covid-19 on the basis of urine, sweat samples
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC grants protection to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in alleged hate speech cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A salute, effusive praise in PM's emotional farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi-Ghani virtual meet today: India, Afghanistan to sign pact on new dam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox