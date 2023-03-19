Home / India News / Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam after arrest

Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam after arrest

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Mar 19, 2023 02:27 PM IST

Four members of Waris Punjab De, believed be close aides of radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh, have been kept in Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Four suspected close aides of Punjab’s pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh have been brought to Assam's Dibrugarh in a special aircraft on Sunday morning. SP Tejbir Singh Hundal led the team of Panjab Police which brought the four to Assam. They were taken to Jorhat first and later brought to Dibrugarh, officials said.

Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive. His four aides have been brought to Dibrugarh.
Tejbir Singh Hundal told the media that they will reveal the names of the four later. According to the local police, they have been kept inside the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

The deputy commissioner of Dibrugarh district, Biswajit Pegu, confirmed to the media that four persons, who were arrested in Panjab initially, have been brought to the district. But no further details were revealed.

