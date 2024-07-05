Amritpal Singh to be taken to Delhi for oath-taking as MP

Dibrugarh, An eight-member team of the Punjab Police would escort jailed 'Waris Punjab De' activist Amritpal Singh to New Delhi for his swearing-in as an MP, an official said. An eight-member team of the Punjab Police would escort jailed 'Waris Punjab De' activist Amritpal Singh to New Delhi for his swearing-in as an MP(HT file )

Singh, who has won the Lok Sabha polls from the Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab, has been granted four-day parole for the swearing-in.

The police team, led by a Senior Superintendent of Police -rank official, arrived here on Thursday afternoon and is scheduled to escort Singh, lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail, to New Delhi in a special flight amid tight security for the swearing-in on Friday.

Singh's lawyer Rajdev Singh Khalsa said he would be taken to Delhi aboard a "military aircraft" for the swearing-in.

Singh's parole orders are stringent, prohibiting him or his relatives from making any public statements during his visit to New Delhi.

Moreover, any form of media coverage, including videography or circulation of statements, is strictly prohibited.

In addition, Singh has been instructed not to engage in any activities that might compromise national security.

The deployment of security personnel during his temporary release and presence in Delhi will be overseen by the SSP, Amritsar .

His parents, Tarsem Singh and Balwinder Kaur, and his wife Kirandeep Kaur, met the jailed activist in Dibrugarh Central jail last month after his poll win.

Amritpal won the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat by 1,97,120 votes as an Independent candidate by defeating Congress's Kulbir Singh Zira, while A's Laljit Singh Bhullar came third.

The jailed activist polled 4,04,430, while Zira got 2,07,310 votes and Bhullar 1,94,836 votes.

Ten members of the outfit, including Amritpal and one of his uncles, have been lodged in jail since last year after they were arrested under the National Security Act from different parts of Punjab following a crackdown on the outfit.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.