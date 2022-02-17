Home / India News / Amritsar-bound Vistara flight makes precautionary landing at Delhi airport shortly after take off
india news

Amritsar-bound Vistara flight makes precautionary landing at Delhi airport shortly after take off

  • The flight number UK-697 was headed to Amritsar in Punjab.
Another aircraft was reportedly arranged for the departure/operations. (Representational image)
Another aircraft was reportedly arranged for the departure/operations. (Representational image)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 02:18 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

A Vistara flight which left the Delhi airport on Thursday made a U-turn shortly after it took off following the detection of a techinacal snag, reported news agency ANI.

The flight number UK-697 was headed to Amritsar in Punjab.

“A technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 697 operating Delhi to Amritsar on 17 February 2022. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed safely at the IGI Airport," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

“Another aircraft was immediately arranged to fly the passengers to Amritsar which took off at 1330hrs post a technical inspection. Inconvenience to passengers is deeply regretted. Safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,” the statement added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vistara
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out