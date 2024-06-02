Amul hikes milk price by 2 per litre across all variants

The price of Amul milk across all variants has been hiked by ₹2 per litre. The price increase will be effective from Monday (June 3). The image shows an Amul milk packet. (Representational image)

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has said that the prices of Amul milk have increased due to the increase in the overall cost of operation and production.

With this, the price of the Amul milk pouch will go up by ₹2 per litre in all markets across the country. The last time GCMMF raised the milk price was in February 2023.

Jayen Mehta, MD of GCMMF, which markets the milk and dairy products under the 'Amul' brand, said that the hike is necessary to compensate farmers for the increased cost of production.

With the latest hike, the revised milk prices for variants such as 500 ml Amul buffalo milk, 500 ml Amul Gold milk, and 500 ml Amul Shakti milk stand at ₹36, ₹33, and ₹30, respectively.

"The increase of ₹2 per litre translates to the range of 3-4 per cent increase in MRP, which is much lower than the average food inflation. It is worthwhile to note that since February 2023, Amul has made no increase in prices of fresh pouch milk in major markets," GCMMF said in a statement.

It added that this price hike is being implemented due to the increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk.

Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to milk producers, according to GCMMF. "The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," it added.