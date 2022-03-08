An all-women bench to hear proceedings in Kerala HC for first time

A full bench comprising only women judges will hear a case in the Kerala high court on Tuesday, states a report by online portal LiveLaw. This is the first time in the history of the Kerala high court that a full bench comprising only women judges has been constituted.Incidentally, the day coincides with the International Women’s Day.

The cause list shows justices Anu Sivaraman, V Shircy and M R Anitha as members of the women’s only full bench.

The full bench will be adjudicating upon a review petition filed by the state government seeking reconsideration of the previous order of another full bench quashing the contribution of the Guruvayur Devaswom Fund to the Government’s Disaster Relief Fund.

In 2020, a full bench comprising justices A Hariprasad, Anu Sivaraman and MR Anitha had held that the Guruvayoor Devaswom Managing Committee has no authority to contribute from the Devaswom Funds to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund or to any other governmental agency.

The court had then observed that all the properties, including movable and immovable properties and money, dedicated to or endowed in the name of Lord Guruvayurappan or any property acquired in any manner by Guruvayur Devaswom will vest in the idol of Lord Guruvayurappan, consecrated in Sree Krishna temple.

The court was answering a reference from the division bench if the Guruvayoor Temple managing committee can make donations for non-religious purposes, before the chief justice for consideration by a larger bench. Justice Shircy was reinstated following the retirement of justice Hariprasad, who was earlier a member of the full bench which considered the petition.