Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant engaged at Antilla in Mumbai

Published on Jan 19, 2023 08:46 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Amban got engaged to Radhika Merchant in a traditional ceremony on Thursday.

ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant in a traditional ceremony on Thursday at the family's residence Antilla in Mumbai. According to media reports, apart from close friends and family, some celebrities including Sachin Tendulkar and Kiran Rao attended the ceremony.

The main engagement ceremony began with Ganesh puja, followed by Gol Dhana, and Chunari Vidhi.

For the ceremony, Radhika Merchant wore a golden lehenga, while Anant Ambani wore a blue outfit.

On Tuesday, the couple hosted their mehendi ceremony.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant - the CEO of Encore Healthcare. Hailing from Kutch, Gujarat, she is a graduate of New York University. Radhika has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.

In June last year, the Ambanis hosted a grand ‘Arangetram’ ceremony at the Jio World Centre where Radhika Merchant performed.

Anant Ambani studied at Brown University in the US. He is being groomed to take over the new energy business of oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd run by his father - Mukesh.

The Ambanis have two other children - Akash and Isha.

In 2018, Isha married Piramal Group heir Anand Piramal. Meanwhile, Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019.

