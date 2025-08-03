Search
Ancient idols found during restoration work at Hindu shrine in J&K's Anantnag

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 09:33 am IST

The idols and 'shivlings' could date back over 2,000 years since the site where these have been found is commonly associated with Karkoota dynasty; study now on

Ancient Hindu idols have been recovered during excavation work for a renovation project at a Hindu religious site in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials with the ancient idols discovered during excavation at a shrine in Anantnag district of J&K on Saturday, August 2.(PTI)
These idols and 'shivlings' could date back over 2,000 years, since the site where these have been found — Karkoot Nag (or Karkut Nag) in the Salia area of Aishmuqam town — is commonly associated by the Kashmiri Pandits with the Karkoota dynasty, which is said to have ruled Kashmir from 625 to 855 CE/BC. It is about 16 km from the district headquarters.

A local news channel said 15 ancient idols, including 11 Shivlings, were discovered at the site, which has historical religious remains.

A damaged sculpture depicting many deities — part of the discoveries — is believed to be part of an ancient temple pillar, which once stood at the place, a local daily reported.

The UT's public works department was undertaking restoration work for a spring there, as part of a broader project of the UT government, when labourers found these items during excavation, PTI reported.

Officials from the department of archives, archaeology and museums then visited the site. The idols will be sent to Srinagar for material and dating tests to determine their age and origin, officials told the news agency.

Research scholars will also be engaged in the study after the idols are shifted to Shri Pratap Singh Museum in Srinagar.

A local, unnamed Kashmiri Pandit was quoted by PTI as saying, “There is a probability that a temple might have been there or someone might have kept them there for preservation.”

Local community leaders present there reportedly called for a need to construct a temple “to restore the glory of the shrine”.

